Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €65.54 ($71.24) and last traded at €65.40 ($71.09). 151,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.96 ($70.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €64.90 and a 200 day moving average of €61.42.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

