Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Trading Up 74.9%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 74.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based frozen food products. It offers lasagna, shepherd's pie, and chick'n pot pie, as well as meal help, ready-to-bake classic, and bundle products. The company sells its products through ecommerce and retail platforms.

