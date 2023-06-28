Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.51

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as high as $32.87. Koppers shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 65,092 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Koppers Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

