KP Tissue Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
KPT stock opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$104.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.2745098 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
