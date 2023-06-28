Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

