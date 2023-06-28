Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after buying an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

