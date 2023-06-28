Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 26,832 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.