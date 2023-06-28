Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO opened at $402.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.94 and its 200-day moving average is $373.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.