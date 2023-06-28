Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 311 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.