Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 9,861 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

