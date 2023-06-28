Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LB opened at C$33.06 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$42.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.92.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
