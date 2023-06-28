Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LB opened at C$33.06 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$42.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.92.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.