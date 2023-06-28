Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.35. 64,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

