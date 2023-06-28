Leuthold Group LLC Buys 14,533 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 4,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,541. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

