Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

URI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.39 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

