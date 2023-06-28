Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 145,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,029. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

