Leuthold Group LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.01. 2,553,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

