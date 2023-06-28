Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock remained flat at $139.58 on Wednesday. 61,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,909. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $140.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

