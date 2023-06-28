Leuthold Group LLC Sells 15,563 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 90,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

