Leuthold Group LLC Sells 58,572 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,572 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 666,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,800. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

