Leuthold Group LLC Sells 753 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 74,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,695. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

