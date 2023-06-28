Leuthold Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. 274,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

