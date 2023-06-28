Leuthold Group LLC Sells 857 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $177.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,763. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

