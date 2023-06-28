Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 399,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

