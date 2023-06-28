Leuthold Group LLC Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 337,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,475. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

