Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 203,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.01. 37,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

