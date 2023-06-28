Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,843. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $102,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.