Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 35,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Life & Banc Split Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.78.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

