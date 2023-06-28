Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.70 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

