Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $197.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

