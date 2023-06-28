Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 4826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

Los Andes Copper Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.27 million, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.