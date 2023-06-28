Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Up to $70.82

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.82, but opened at $72.61. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 148,534 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.