Lowland Investment Company plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Investment Stock Up 2.9 %
Lowland Investment stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £315.58 million, a PE ratio of -472.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.06. Lowland Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.72).
About Lowland Investment
