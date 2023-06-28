Lowland Investment Company plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Investment Stock Up 2.9 %

Lowland Investment stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £315.58 million, a PE ratio of -472.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.06. Lowland Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.72).

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

About Lowland Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.