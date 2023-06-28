LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $236.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.