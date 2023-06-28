M. Kraus & Co Has $8.14 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,452,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 718,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

