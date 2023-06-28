M. Kraus & Co Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.00. 336,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.72. The firm has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

