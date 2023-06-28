M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.