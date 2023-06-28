M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.57). 33,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.01.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

