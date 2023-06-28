Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

