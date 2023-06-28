Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

