Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 6,698 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.20.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
