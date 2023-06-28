Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 6,698 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.