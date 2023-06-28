Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

