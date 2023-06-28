Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,408,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.