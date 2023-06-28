Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $116,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

