Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

