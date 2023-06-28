Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

MCRB opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

