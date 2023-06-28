Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

