Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

