Macroview Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 285,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

