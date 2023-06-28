Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

