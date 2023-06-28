Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 777.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Up 777.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Maple Leaf Green World

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

